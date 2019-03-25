Tea for you and a taste of Valor

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

Chef Doug Psaltis has worked in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens and, along the way, picked up three stars from The New York Times and a Michelin star running the kitchen at Country restaurant in New York City. Today, he is a chef/partner with Lettuce Entertain You, running RPM Italian and RPM Steak in conjunction with celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic;

Christian Eck is assistant food and beverage manager and tea specialist at the Park Hyatt’s Blue Duck Tavern. The Blue Duck has 35 different kinds of tea on the menu, and Christian’s in with tastes and talk of many of them and news about the new three-course tea menu;

412 Food Rescue’s technology platform, also known as “Food Rescue Hero,” is an end-to-end system that matches food donations to the appropriate nonprofits, coordinates a last-mile transportation network of volunteers, trains volunteers on food safety and tracks data and analytics–measuring impact on hunger and the environment. Food Rescue Hero’s Leah Lizarondo tells us how it works;

Chef Alvin Dela Cruz is the chef de cuisine at the Westend Bistro in the Ritz-Carlton Washington and a legend in the making. He’s introducing tasty new treats at the Westend and he’s in to tell us all about them;

Valor Brewpub is a veteran-inspired restaurant and brewery just across the street from the 8th and I Marine Barracks. Valor makes it a point to employ veterans, use veteran-owned products and support veteran causes, donating 10% each time a veteran organization or non-profit hosts an event there. Greg Maddrey, the brewmaster, is in today with a taste of Valor.

