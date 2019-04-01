Cooking methods, really old and really new

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• Elise Museles is a certified eating psychology and nutrition expert, creator of the Food Story platform and host of the podcast, “Once Upon a Food Story.” Her mission is to empower women to create a healthier relationship with food and their bodies by reframing the way we think and feel about food.

• And we’ll have our first-ever call-in from Greece, when Dr. C, a potter, anthropologist and archeologist specializing in Minoan cooking pots and cooking, joins us. She’s been working in Crete since 1997, exploring the island’s culinary culture and cooking pots. Cretan culinary history, Minoan culture and how they tie to modern dietary and cooking needs are her thing, and we’ll dig into all of it with her.

• The Embassy Chef Challenge is celebrating its 11th year on Tuesday, April 2 at the Ronald Reagan Building. Dries Molken is the executive chef to the ambassador of Belgium. He’s in, along with Chinyere Hubbard, vice president of communications and marketing for Events DC, under whose auspices the challenge is being held.

• Since 2009, Cookology has been one of the only few home grown cooking schools in the D.C. area. Maria Kopsidas is owner of Cookology at the Dulles Town Center and a new location in the Ballston Quarter shopping mall. Cookology offers hands-on cooking classes in a commercial kitchen.

Bill Thomas is the owner of the Jack Rose Dining Saloon, home to the one of the largest publicly available whisk(e)y collections in the world with more than 2,700 expressions. On Sunday, April 7 Jack Rose is hosting a whiskey festival: the 2nd Annual “Premier Drams” – a celebration of cask-strength, new and rare.

