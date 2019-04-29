Listen Live Sports

Drink something good, and do something good

April 29, 2019 10:26 am
 
2 min read
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• You know spring is here when our first guest is in the studio! Greg Nivens of Trigger is the organizer of the National Harbor Wine and Food Festival, happening May 4 and 5;

• Sarah Collins calls in from the United Kingdom. She’s the founder and creator of Wonderbag and the Wonderbag Foundation. The Wonderbag is a simple but revolutionary heat retention slow cooker, which continues to cook food that has been brought to the boil by fire, cook stoves or any conventional method for up to 12 hours without the use of any additional fuel source. The South African invention is saving lives from smoke inhalation, combating deforestation, providing time for women to work and for children to go to school, and decreasing the incidence of rape;

• John Coleman is in. He’s the wine and cheese buyer for Balducci’s and travels the world searching for the most interesting and delicious products out there. He prides himself on finding new producers and bringing them to market first. He’s in with great new options for spring/summer wining and dining. And he’s brought… mimosas!

• Tory Pratt is the founder of the Pratt Standard Cocktail Company. Four years ago she tried to make a gin and tonic with Green Hat, and noticed the tonic was loaded with preservatives and high fructose corn syrup. She went on a quest to find the original tonic syrup recipe and launched the Pratt Standard Cocktail Company (previously known as True Syrups and Garnishes) in 2014;

• Chad Spangler, bartender and owner of Service Bar DC, was recently crowned top mixologist for the Northeast region by the National Restaurant Association at their Star of the Bar Mixology Competition. Now he’s heading to Chicago in a couple of weeks to compete for the national title. He’s here to mix up his smash hit, award-winning cocktail, just for our taste buds!

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

