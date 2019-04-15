We try to make a little less of ourselves

Listen Live Sports

April 15, 2019 9:52 am
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• EMP 180 Weight Loss, whose staff provides nutrient-rich foods and total-care counseling. Clients receive food each week that they choose from a menu. EMP staff provide breakfast, lunch and snacks. EMP staff give specific guidelines to clients on their dinners. If clients want to use their own foods, they can request a customized meal plan. In to tell us about it are owner Eric Candelori, consultant Kim Spivak, and local restaurant industry veteran Drew Swift, who is down over 150 pounds. Oh yeah, and David is also on the weight loss program!

• Bart Yablonsky, owner of Dawson’s Market in Rockville, a local, natural foods grocery store, with Passover and Easter menus;

• Paul Williams, beverage program director, and Mike Huff, culinary director of the Metropolitan Hospitality Group. MHG is a locally owned and operated restaurant group focused on providing exceptional seasonal fare, craft cocktails and hospitality. It owns and operates CIRCA and El Bebe, which recently opened in the Navy Yard district. MHG also operates Open Road and Trio in Falls Church.

