What, it’s New Year’s again?!

April 8, 2019 9:46 am
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

Kaz Okochi, chef and owner of KAZ Sushi Bistro; Tim McLaughlin of Caboose Brewing and its brewery operations manager, Ryan Gaspard; Grover Smith, founder of ChefsFeed’s Indie Week and participating chef Zach Meloy; Tuba Sapanli of MediterraFISH; and Thai Chef Street Food,celebrating Songkran, the Thai New Year.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

