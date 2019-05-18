18th century delights and 21st century challenges

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• World Central Kitchen is the non-profit organization founded by Chef José Andrés to leverage the expertise of chefs and implement smart solutions to hunger and poverty. Dine-N-Dash, an annual fundraiser, is an unparalleled night of food and drink from D.C.’s best chefs and bartenders to benefit the World Central Kitchen. Nate Mook is the executive director of the World Central Kitchen and is in to give us the deets;

• A third-generation restaurateur with more than four decades of culinary experience, Chef Walter Staib is an author, TV host, James Beard-nominated chef and culinary historian. His newest book, “A Taste of History,” is an offshoot of his Emmy Award-winning public television show of the same name that brings 18th century colonial foods and food culture to life;

• Jose Andres’s Barmini is known for many, exceptional offerings, not the least of which is its superb cocktail lab, which also happens to be nominated for a 2019 RAMMY. Ismael Barreto, the bar manager at Barmini. He lets us sample a few of the amazing drinks he has on offer.

