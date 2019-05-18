Listen Live Sports

18th century delights and 21st century challenges

May 6, 2019 10:51 am
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• World Central Kitchen is the non-profit organization founded by Chef José Andrés to leverage the expertise of chefs and implement smart solutions to hunger and poverty. Dine-N-Dash, an annual fundraiser, is an unparalleled night of food and drink from D.C.’s best chefs and bartenders to benefit the World Central Kitchen. Nate Mook is the executive director of the World Central Kitchen and is in to give us the deets;

• A third-generation restaurateur with more than four decades of culinary experience, Chef Walter Staib is an author, TV host, James Beard-nominated chef and culinary historian. His newest book, “A Taste of History,” is an offshoot of his Emmy Award-winning public television show of the same name that brings 18th century colonial foods and food culture to life;

• Jose Andres’s Barmini is known for many, exceptional offerings, not the least of which is its superb cocktail lab, which also happens to be nominated for a 2019 RAMMY. Ismael Barreto, the bar manager at Barmini. He lets us sample a few of the amazing drinks he has on offer.

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

