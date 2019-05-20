Harnessing the Mediterranean Diet to fight diabetes

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Megan Robbins moved to the D.C. area this past February to join The Canopy by Hilton hotel on The Wharf as executive chef and lead culinary enthusiast in charge of Canopy Central, the hotel’s cafe and bar, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as snacks at the rooftop cocktail bar, Whiskey Charlie;

• In a record-setting year in which red wines still dominated, a white wine wowed the smell and taste senses of those who judged the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. Horton Vineyards’ 2016 Petit Manseng was awarded the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Cup. Shannon Horton, the family-owned vineyard’s general manager, is in;

• Culinary cultural anthropologist Amy Riolo, and Dr. Sam Pappas have teamed up to offer the latest culinary and medical inspirations to live and eat with pleasure and health. Amy is a food historian and Mediterranean Diet advocate. May is Mediterranean Diet Month and the perfect time for the release of Amy’s new Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook. Dr. Pappas is a board-certified internist who has been selected as a “top doctor” in Washingtonian Magazine, and is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Pappas wrote the foreword to Amy’s new book. Together, they lead public forums, panel discussions, webinars, a Facebook Live series, cooking classes and workshops, teaching the tenets of the Mediterranean Diet along with the tips and techniques needed to fit them into a busy lifestyle;

•

And bringing the cocktails today is RAMMY nominee Will Pattton of Bresca.

