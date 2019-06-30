Listen Live Sports

Fomenting ferment

June 30, 2019 12:53 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Gayle Galbraith is the co-founder and owner of the Federal Brewing Company in Federalsburg, Maryland. Yes, she’s a brewer. But, along the way, Gayle discovered she had an affinity for brewing the ancient healing elixir, kombucha. Go figure. Gayle’s in to tell us all about it;

• Mintwood’s general manager, Gene Alexeyev, and his chef de cuisine, Matthew Cockrell, talk about the neighborhood appeal of their D.C. establishment;

• And Maria Bastasch, wine director at the restaurants Compass Rose and Maydan. This summer at Compass Rose, they are featuring a curated list of thirst-quenching chilled wines made by women. Proceeds from sales of these wines go to support their neighbors from N Street Village, the largest provider of housing and services for homeless women in the District.

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

