Fomenting ferment

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Gayle Galbraith is the co-founder and owner of the Federal Brewing Company in Federalsburg, Maryland. Yes, she’s a brewer. But, along the way, Gayle discovered she had an affinity for brewing the ancient healing elixir, kombucha. Go figure. Gayle’s in to tell us all about it;

• Mintwood’s general manager, Gene Alexeyev, and his chef de cuisine, Matthew Cockrell, talk about the neighborhood appeal of their D.C. establishment;

• And Maria Bastasch, wine director at the restaurants Compass Rose and Maydan. This summer at Compass Rose, they are featuring a curated list of thirst-quenching chilled wines made by women. Proceeds from sales of these wines go to support their neighbors from N Street Village, the largest provider of housing and services for homeless women in the District.

