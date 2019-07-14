In vino veritas

Hosted by David and Sam Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Talented chef Eric Adjepong – a season 16 finalist on “Top Chef” – and his wife, decorator Janell Adjepong, Pinch & Plate thoughtfully plans and produces customized, full-service dinner parties in guests’ private homes and venues;

• Sultan Shakir, the executive director of SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), an organization that works to support and empower lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metro area;

• Paul Dahm, co-founder of WorkChew, which creates co-working spaces in restaurants during off-peak hours;

• D.C. Women Who Care, a fundraising event to help kids at the U.S. border who are facing a humanitarian crisis. Restaurants from all over D.C. are contributing food and drink to support the event. In to talk about it is Diane Gross, co-owner, Cork Wine Bar;

• Beth Cover, wine manager for Wardman Wines, a store in Brookland that has just launched Wardman Circle, a wine club.

