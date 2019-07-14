Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

In vino veritas

July 14, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Sam Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Talented chef Eric Adjepong – a season 16 finalist on “Top Chef” – and his wife, decorator Janell Adjepong, Pinch & Plate thoughtfully plans and produces customized, full-service dinner parties in guests’ private homes and venues;

Advertisement

• Sultan Shakir, the executive director of SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), an organization that works to support and empower lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metro area;

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

• Paul Dahm, co-founder of WorkChew, which creates co-working spaces in restaurants during off-peak hours;

• D.C. Women Who Care, a fundraising event to help kids at the U.S. border who are facing a humanitarian crisis. Restaurants from all over D.C. are contributing food and drink to support the event. In to talk about it is Diane Gross, co-owner, Cork Wine Bar;

• Beth Cover, wine manager for Wardman Wines, a store in Brookland that has just launched Wardman Circle, a wine club.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.