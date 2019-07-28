Listen Live Sports

The (healing) power of (liquid) love

July 28, 2019 1:13 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

 

On today’s show:

  • Shizu Okusa, the founder and CEO of Wellthy & Co, a family of direct-to-consumer wellness brands, including JRINK, a cold-pressed juice subscription company, and Apothékary, a plant-based “farmacy” disrupting the healthcare space with its line of CBD-infused drinks;                                                                                                                                                            
  • Sunyatta Amen, Tea-EO (get it?!) of Calabash Tea and Tonic, whose healthy and, uh, motivating teas include powerful aphrodisiacs such as Love Potion #10 Chai and the  Mighty Mandingo Chai;                                                                                                
  • Homewood Suites Navy Yard – near Nationals P{ark – is always abuzz during baseball season. We’ll hear all about that a more from Anat Levinson, the hotel’s general manager;                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        
  • Dan and Meg McNeill are in. They own the MISCellaneous Distillery in Mount  Airy, Maryland.  It recently received four prestigious medals at the 19th San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

