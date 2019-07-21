Listen Live Sports

We take you out to the ball game

July 21, 2019 12:18 pm
 
1 min read
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Josh Carin is director of hospitality, Montgomery County Revenue Authority/MCG Events. The Authority is teaming with CFM for a Farm Tour in the Montgomery County Ag Reserve and for a CFM Farm To Table Dinner July 27 benefiting MANNA;
• Ballpark operations and guest experience for the Washington Nationals – from then to now – the evolution of concessions at at Nats Park;
• Have you ever thought, “I’d love to work in the theater?” Well, maybe this is your chance – joining us today is Amy Saidman, Artistic Executive Director of Story District. Through dozens of performances and classes, one-on-one coaching, corporate training, partnerships and a podcast, Story District creates a platform for diverse perspectives and enriches an understanding of our common humanity;
• Erin Lingle is a co-owner of Mola, saluted by D.C.’s Michelin Bib Gourmand for bringing Spanish flair to the District’s summer scene. She’s in to talk refreshing summer dining, Spanish-style;
• The Gibson is celebrating its 10th anniversary, so congrats to a D.C. hospitality pioneer that’s still relevant today. Julia Ebell is creative director at The Gibson. She’s in with tastes and talk of this now-legendary cocktail bar and its classic cocktail menu.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

