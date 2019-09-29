Old friends, new ventures

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Knightsbridge Group CEO Ashok Bajaj and … breaking news … his new executive chef for his newest restaurant, Annabelle, opening soon in the former Restaurant Nora space, celebrated chef Frank Ruta;

• Flower Child restaurant’s Rebecca Dye;

• Scott Harris and Evan Moore (with Wolfgang Puck’s Cut). The Catoctin Creek Distillery is collaborating with Cut in creating some exclusive spirits;

• The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Jonathan Collins, the executive chef at Owen’s Ordinary, is in with details of some tasty new menu additions;

• Snallygaster is Washington D.C.s biggest, beastliest beer festival, happening again downtown Oct. 12. Yes, Snallygaster is back — and so is our good friend, NRG’s partner and beer director, Greg Engert.

