Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Old friends, new ventures

September 29, 2019 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Knightsbridge Group CEO Ashok Bajaj and … breaking news … his new executive chef for his newest restaurant, Annabelle, opening soon in the former Restaurant Nora space, celebrated chef Frank Ruta;
• Flower Child restaurant’s Rebecca Dye;
• Scott Harris and Evan Moore (with Wolfgang Puck’s Cut). The Catoctin Creek Distillery is collaborating with Cut in creating some exclusive spirits;
• The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Jonathan Collins, the executive chef at Owen’s Ordinary, is in with details of some tasty new menu additions;
• Snallygaster is Washington D.C.s biggest, beastliest beer festival, happening again downtown Oct. 12. Yes, Snallygaster is back — and so is our good friend, NRG’s partner and beer director, Greg Engert.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches