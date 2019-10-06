Time for that waltz again

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

o celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, doing the plant burger thing in a big way;

o master bread baker Daniel Leader, a living legend, who’s authored another stunning cookbook for artisan bakers, “Living Bread;”

o John Melfi, the executive chef at one of the many great restaurants in Ashok Bajaj’s Knightsbridge Group – Modena, on New York Avenue. It’s a new concept, offering Italian-influenced California cuisine driven by sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. John has weathered some serious health issues while staying the course and serving dishes worthy of la vera cucina italiana;

• and, toasting our anniversaries, Anna Bran-Leis and Levi Woodzell are in from Dos Mamis and the Taqueria del Barrio.

