Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Time for that waltz again

October 6, 2019 12:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

o celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, doing the plant burger thing in a big way;
o master bread baker Daniel Leader, a living legend, who’s authored another stunning cookbook for artisan bakers, “Living Bread;”
o John Melfi, the executive chef at one of the many great restaurants in Ashok Bajaj’s Knightsbridge Group – Modena, on New York Avenue. It’s a new concept, offering Italian-influenced California cuisine driven by sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. John has weathered some serious health issues while staying the course and serving dishes worthy of la vera cucina italiana;

Advertisement

• and, toasting our anniversaries, Anna Bran-Leis and Levi Woodzell are in from Dos Mamis and the Taqueria del Barrio.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore