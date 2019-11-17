Listen Live Sports

The good life behind bars

November 17, 2019 12:11 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jeff & Jill Erber of Cheesetique to talk opening new space in Shirlington ;
• RAMW’s D.C.Cocktail Week is back. We have all the details and Harley Mocker from Karma Modern Indian in to tell what he’s cooked up for it;
• Reid Shilling of Shilling Canning;
• an age-old tradition in French charcuterie, pâté en croûte (or pie-crust), is a meat pie baked in a pastry, usually made of veal and pork. Sound easy? Wrong! Pâté en croûte mastery demands proficiency in both butchery and pastry, relentless attention to detail, and true culinary artistry. When it comes to major pate en croute competitions, most expect the French to dominate. Not this year. American-born Christian Welch, chef de cuisine at Kingbird in the Watergate, is the 2019 North American champion of pâté en croute. Chef Welch is in today with his mentor, Kingbird’s executive chef – and frenchman – Sébastien Giannini;

• for our drinks segment we have Paul Gonzalez, manager/bartender at Allegory at the Eaton Hotel, Al Thompson, bar director, Hanumanh, and Kapri Robinson, D.C.’s 2017 Queen of Cocktai;s, founder of the Chocolate City’s Best cocktail competition and bartender at the Reliable Tavern on Georgia Avenue.

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

