Take note: take notes

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

Sous vide, which means “under vacuum” in French, is the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath. This technique produces results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method.

It used to only be something that was only available in fine dining restaurants but now has gone mainstream (even Starbucks sells sous vide eggs).

International Sous Vide Day is Jan. 26, which also happens to be the birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, the father of modern sous vide and founder of Cuisine Solutions.

Today we’re honored to have Dr. Goussault in studio with us, along with Cuisine Solutions’ “chef innovators” Sean Wheaton and Delian DiPietro and the galactically famous executive chef and co-owner of D.C.’s legendary Equinox restaurant, James Beard nominee Todd Grey.

We have a lot of ground to cover and, honestly, this is one Foodie and the Beast show for which you might want to take notes, as we take you inside the world of sous vide as brought to you by Cuisine Solutions and the culinary research and education academy (CREA), a global leader in culinary research, education and consulting, also founded by Dr, Goussault.

