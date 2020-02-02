A super show on a super Sunday

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Catherine Goulding is business development manager for North America for Meat and Livestock Australia. We’re talking true, delicious Aussie beef and lamb. We attended their event at Gravitas and it was a spectacular feast. She’s in to chat about the glories of Aussie beef and lamb;

• Ever gone truffle hunting? We have. Ever found a white truffle? We definitely haven’t. These rare, delicious fungi are a truffle gourmand’s holy grail. In fact, one sold in Philly in 2018 for $112,000 and our guest Mauro Carbone was there. He’s general manager of the Langhe Monferrato Roero Tourism Board and director of Italy’s National Center for Truffle Studies;

• When it’s time to watch a big game, where do you want to go?! Scott Shaw, principal, Alexandria Restaurant Group, which opeates Joe Theismann’s Restaurant, is talking what to eat and where for to eat it;

• An old friend of ours and of Foodie and the Beast, Bertrand Chemel, has been the celebrated executive chef at Restaurant 2941 in Northern Virginia since 2008. Most chefs and most restaurants don’t last that long in the same place. What’s the secret to his longevity there and 2941’s continued success? Bertrand tells us how it’s done;

• Vienna resident Michael Biddick is head sommelier and owner of Blend 111. He is a Master of Bordeaux wine, a certified French Wine Scholar (FSW), was trained by the Court of Master Sommeliers and authored the award-winning book “43 Wine Regions.” He’s here to share both knowledge and a few bottles of wine.

