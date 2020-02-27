Bon jour, buon giorno, howdy!

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Rose Noel, executive chef at Danny Meyer’s just-opened Maialino Mare on D.C.’s Wharf, a Roman-style, seafood-focused trattoria likely to blow your mind;

• We wanted to know more about Urban Plates restaurants’ mission to serve up a variety of affordable, scratch-made meals from top quality ingredients. So, in with us today is Chris Humphries, general manager of Urban Plates Bethesda, and on the phone with him is his West Coast compadre, chef Robert Buycks. Urban Plates’ Southern California regional chef;

• Award-winning cookbook author, chef and culinary tour leader Amy Riolo is back. We hear about all her projects, including the upcoming culinary tour she’s leading to her ancestral homeland, in Calabria;

• At chef Daniel Boulud’s Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel, the annual cheese dinner is an hommage to French culture and chef’s childhood memories. Here in D.C. at Boulud’s DBGB Kitchen and Bar, executive chef Nicholas Tang mirrors that spectacular event with his own version on March 5;

• Erlinda Alexandra Doherty of Vinicola is a sommelier, wine educator, wine writer. She’s here to discuss women in the wine industry and the challenges and opportunities in the 2020s. She has brought in tastes from women winemakers.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.