Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Bon jour, buon giorno, howdy!

February 27, 2020 7:26 pm
 
1 min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:
• Rose Noel, executive chef at Danny Meyer’s just-opened Maialino Mare on D.C.’s Wharf, a Roman-style, seafood-focused trattoria likely to blow your mind;
• We wanted to know more about Urban Plates restaurants’ mission to serve up a variety of affordable, scratch-made meals from top quality ingredients. So, in with us today is Chris Humphries, general manager of Urban Plates Bethesda, and on the phone with him is his West Coast compadre, chef Robert Buycks. Urban Plates’ Southern California regional chef;
• Award-winning cookbook author, chef and culinary tour leader Amy Riolo is back. We hear about all her projects, including the upcoming culinary tour she’s leading to her ancestral homeland, in Calabria;
• At chef Daniel Boulud’s Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel, the annual cheese dinner is an hommage to French culture and chef’s childhood memories. Here in D.C. at Boulud’s DBGB Kitchen and Bar, executive chef Nicholas Tang mirrors that spectacular event with his own version on March 5;
• Erlinda Alexandra Doherty of Vinicola is a sommelier, wine educator, wine writer. She’s here to discuss women in the wine industry and the challenges and opportunities in the 2020s. She has brought in tastes from women winemakers.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound