With flavors to Savor, this food hall’s a ball

March 8, 2020 12:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

Located in Brentwood, Maryland, Savor at Studio 3807 is Prince George’s County’s first food hall and the second African-American-owned food hall in the country. Savor offers a range of dining options. Its operators have created an indoor farmers’ market, an artisans’ market and a variety of mini-restaurants.

Savor is a lot of fun and good eats, and we want you to know all about it – so we’ve brought one of its founders, business attorney and food entrepreneur April N. Richardson, and several Savor food merchants in today.

In with April are Savor merchants, including:

• Bianca Tabbs of Curated DMV, which allows independent designers and artists and emerging brands to sell high-quality handcrafted, well-designed products in a range of categories;
• Kathy Voss of Voss Foods, a vegan food concept;
• Mackenzie Kitburi of Little Miner Taco;
• Chef Damian Brown of the brunch carry-out concept, The Uncaged Chefs.

Plus we enjoy cocktails concocted by April and Kathy from the menu at their joint project at Savor, Community Cocktail.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

