With flavors to Savor, this food hall’s a ball

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

Located in Brentwood, Maryland, Savor at Studio 3807 is Prince George’s County’s first food hall and the second African-American-owned food hall in the country. Savor offers a range of dining options. Its operators have created an indoor farmers’ market, an artisans’ market and a variety of mini-restaurants.

Savor is a lot of fun and good eats, and we want you to know all about it – so we’ve brought one of its founders, business attorney and food entrepreneur April N. Richardson, and several Savor food merchants in today.

In with April are Savor merchants, including:

• Bianca Tabbs of Curated DMV, which allows independent designers and artists and emerging brands to sell high-quality handcrafted, well-designed products in a range of categories;

• Kathy Voss of Voss Foods, a vegan food concept;

• Mackenzie Kitburi of Little Miner Taco;

• Chef Damian Brown of the brunch carry-out concept, The Uncaged Chefs.

Plus we enjoy cocktails concocted by April and Kathy from the menu at their joint project at Savor, Community Cocktail.

