What’s happening at DC’s Wharf?

The Wharf is D.C.’s hot, new meeting place, with dazzling water views, spectacular new restaurants, year-round entertainment, and waterside style all together in one inspiring location. Joining us today are the award-winning restaurateurs and mixologists whose open and opening-soon places are what makes the Wharf such a “must see, must do” destination.”

Join us and chef/owner Jamie Leeds of Hank’s; chef/owner Nick Stefanelli, whose Michelin Star-anointed Masseria already is a hit and whose new, three-story Officina features a café, a trattoria, a fabulous Italian market and a roof-top overlooking the Potomac; Travis Croxton and JP Sabatier of Rappahannock Oysters and famed, master of the cocktail, Todd Thrasher,. Who is opening Potomac Distillery Co. and a tiki bar right on the Wharf.

Join us for talk and tastes of capital city’s hottest new attraction: The Wharf DC!