What’s happening at DC’s Wharf?

October 15, 2018 10:15 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Foodie and the Beast’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Wharf is D.C.’s hot, new meeting place, with dazzling water views, spectacular new restaurants, year-round entertainment, and waterside style all together in one inspiring location. Joining us today are the award-winning restaurateurs and mixologists whose open and opening-soon places are what makes the Wharf such a “must see, must do” destination.”

Join us and chef/owner Jamie Leeds of Hank’s; chef/owner Nick Stefanelli, whose Michelin Star-anointed Masseria already is a hit and whose new, three-story Officina features a café, a trattoria, a fabulous Italian market and a roof-top overlooking the Potomac; Travis Croxton and JP Sabatier of Rappahannock Oysters and famed, master of the cocktail, Todd Thrasher,. Who is opening Potomac Distillery Co. and a tiki bar right on the Wharf.

Join us for talk and tastes of capital city’s hottest new attraction: The Wharf DC!

