It’s been 10 years already?

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

Foodie and the Beast celebrated its 10th anniversary on Federal News Network’s airwaves on Nov. 11 with a live, 2-hour remote broadcast from Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Bluejacket, DC’s most amazing brewery, restaurant and bar.

Following a then-and-now format, the show welcomed scores of guests — from restaurateurs and chefs to distillers and mixologists, and many more — who have been avid listeners over the years and have continued to grow and expand their businesses and success.

Some of the guests included: