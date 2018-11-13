Listen Live Sports

It’s been 10 years already?

November 13, 2018 3:09 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

Foodie and the Beast celebrated its 10th anniversary on Federal News Network’s airwaves on Nov. 11 with a live, 2-hour remote broadcast from Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Bluejacket, DC’s most amazing brewery, restaurant and bar.

Following a then-and-now format, the show welcomed scores of guests — from restaurateurs and chefs to distillers and mixologists, and many more — who have been avid listeners over the years and have continued to grow and expand their businesses and success.

Some of the guests included:

  • The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s “Restaurateur of the Year,” Ashok Bajaj (Knightsbridge Restaurant Group)
  • Jamie Leeds of Hank’s Oyster Bar fame
  • Scott Drewno (then of Wolfgang Puck’s The Source, now a co-owner of the much-ballyhooed ChiKo)
  • Taco Bamba’s/Poca Madre’s chef/owner, Vic Albisu
  • Award-winning chef/owner Amy Brandwein;
  • NRG’s beer director and beer sommelier to the stars, Greg Engert
  • RAMW’s exec director Kathy Hollinger

