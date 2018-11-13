It’s been 10 years already?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Foodie and the Beast’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.
Foodie and the Beast celebrated its 10th anniversary on Federal News Network’s airwaves on Nov. 11 with a live, 2-hour remote broadcast from Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Bluejacket, DC’s most amazing brewery, restaurant and bar.
Following a then-and-now format, the show welcomed scores of guests — from restaurateurs and chefs to distillers and mixologists, and many more — who have been avid listeners over the years and have continued to grow and expand their businesses and success.
Some of the guests included:
- The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s “Restaurateur of the Year,” Ashok Bajaj (Knightsbridge Restaurant Group)
- Jamie Leeds of Hank’s Oyster Bar fame
- Scott Drewno (then of Wolfgang Puck’s The Source, now a co-owner of the much-ballyhooed ChiKo)
- Taco Bamba’s/Poca Madre’s chef/owner, Vic Albisu
- Award-winning chef/owner Amy Brandwein;
- NRG’s beer director and beer sommelier to the stars, Greg Engert
- RAMW’s exec director Kathy Hollinger