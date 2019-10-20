Some rebellious whiskey

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• NanoSalad is a new “wholesome hack” to help you Eat Better Fast. IT’S A Zero-prep, 100% REAL ORGANIC VEGGIE AND FRUIT FOOD. Sprinkle onto almost any meal for a fast veggie vigor & fiber boost – Jag Bhalla, NANOSALAD’S OWNER, AND CHEF Nick Moyer ARE IN TO TELL US ALL ABOUT IT.

Advertisement

• EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT IT – THOMPSON ITALIAN IN FALLS CHURCH CITY – CHEF-OWNERS Gabe & Katherine Thompson – The Thompsons – who wrote the bestseller Downtown Italian – are excited to serve casual Italian food that stirs the imagination in a family-friendly setting that they’re deeply connected to.

• Gordon Lambourne IS VP, Communications AT The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) – IT provides people from all backgrounds with the training, education, financial resources, and career development they need to build pathways to meaningful jobs and careers in the restaurant and foodservice industry. The NRAEF is a national organization, but HQed right here in the District. Last fall, THEY kicked off THEIR career and technical education program, ProStart, for high school students AT DC HIGH SCHOOLS, AND WE’LL HEAR ALL ABOUT THIS PIONEERING PROGRAM.

• Jenna Umbriac, Director of Programs, MANNA FOOD CENTER IS IN WITH DETAILS ABOUT THE OCTOBER 26, No Waste, Big Taste: Rescued Food Cooking Competition AT Fresh Farm Silver Spring Farm Market, 890 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring, MD – Local chefs compete “Chopped” style to turn ugly produce and recovered food into culinary masterpieces.

• Meredith Meyer Grelli is Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Wigle Whiskey, Pittsburgh’s first distillery since Prohibition. Since beginning distilling in December 2011, Wigle Whiskey has worked to restore Pittsburgh’s legacy as the Birthplace of American Whiskey and the epicenter of Rye. She’s in with tastes and talk of everything from Wigle to the Whiskey Rebellion.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.