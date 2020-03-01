Sweet success!



Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman is founder and the man rolling in dough at Mr. Bake Sweets, winner of Buddy Valastro’s (the Cake Boss) newest TV series “Bake It Like Buddy” and currently holds the title of the first male to win America’s Best Baker D.C. competition;.

• Bisi Nnaji is founder & CEO of Twelv 31 Spirits. (That “Twelv” is not a typo.) He launched the liquor company in 2017 in Washington, D.C. and is now in over 50 accounts in the District and Maryland. We’ll hear all about how to succeed in business when you’re determined to do so!

• Tatiana Podoliako is a woman who loves dessert over all other courses. She also loves health! As owner of Rawfully Delish, she oversees an operation that makes delicious, healthy dessert cakes from activated nuts, seasonal berries and fruits, low-glycemic sweeteners, and an absence of gluten and lactose, She wants her desserts to be enjoyed by anyone, including people with diabetes, pregnant women and kids of all ages;

• The nonprofit St. Baldricks foundation raises money to combat childhood cancers. every year, volunteers tee up to raise money during the foundation’s shaving day promotion– what’s that? you’ll hear all about it from Daniel Vilarrubi, head brewer, Atlas Brew Works, and Colleen Gillespie, general manager at D.C.’s Boundary Stone, where a special St. Baldrick’s Day shaving party moment is about to occur;

• Zachary Faden, lead bartender, Brasserie Liberte, where the cocktail program reflects the overarching narrative of the restaurant – using the best ingredients to offer quality products at a great value. The offerings pay respect to the classics.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.