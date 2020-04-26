Listen Live Sports

Save yourself so you can help others

April 26, 2020 1:30 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

The restaurant industry now has two goals: to continue to support and employ staff during this challenging time, and to feed the communities and the people that have embraced them over the years.

Our guests are:

• Michael Babin, the CEO of the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, which has rethought its business model to survive the pandemic;
• Anna Valero, co-founder of Pirate Ventures, which is now running a relief operation called Hook Hall Helps;
• Ruth Gresser of Pizza Paradiso fame, who is now making pizzas for the food-insecure;
• and Sam Sgori and Sara Abdel-Rahi,, who operate Tables Without Borders, a non-profit that supports refugee and asylum-seeking chefs.

