Save yourself so you can help others

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

The restaurant industry now has two goals: to continue to support and employ staff during this challenging time, and to feed the communities and the people that have embraced them over the years.

Our guests are:

• Michael Babin, the CEO of the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, which has rethought its business model to survive the pandemic;

• Anna Valero, co-founder of Pirate Ventures, which is now running a relief operation called Hook Hall Helps;

• Ruth Gresser of Pizza Paradiso fame, who is now making pizzas for the food-insecure;

• and Sam Sgori and Sara Abdel-Rahi,, who operate Tables Without Borders, a non-profit that supports refugee and asylum-seeking chefs.