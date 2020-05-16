Listen Live Sports

Flour power

May 16, 2020 2:05 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Amy Brandwein, chef/owner of Centrolina and Piccolina at City Center DC tells us how she’s responding to the COVID mess with new takeaway offerings that are “totalmente buonissimi;”
• Have you ever made bread and had so much fun rolling – and punching – the dough? There’s a new book called “Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women’s Voices.” It was written by James Beard Award-winning journalist Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford, who has spent the past 20 years at the Food Network. They tell us how punching bread and rolling out pie crusts are great ways to express our rage about the current state of our country;
• Greg Casten, president, Oceanpro Industries, which is doing business as ProFish, the Ivy City Smokehouse, Tony and Joe’s and more, has a new offering called Captain’s Choice;

• DC To-Go-Go is a web-based food and beverage ordering platform allowing bar and restaurant owners to better control their food delivery process and costs, especially those forced into delivery by the pandemic. These business owners are paying up to 30% of their profits to larger food ordering platforms. DC To-GoGo provides the ability for restaurants and bars to minimize these fees, at a time when sales and profits are down. Adam Fry gives us the 411.

