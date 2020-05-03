The power of food

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

Chefs are working on feeding the needy, offering meals to hospital workers and helping to sustain restaurant worker who have lost their jobs. And a local distillery has taken to producing sanitizer.

Our guests are:

• Nate Mook, CEO of the World Central Kitchen, where he works hand-in-hand with the non-profit’s founder, world-renowned activist and humanitarian Chef José Andrés;

• Nicole Marquis, founder and CEO of Hip City Veg, who is leading a response to food shortages during the pandemic, by delivering meals to hospitals battling COVID-19;

• Erik Bruner Yang, multi-James Beard finalist, four-time Michelin Bib Gourmand, who has begun an iinitiative called “The Power of 10.” Its mission is to aid independent restaurants across America by re-employing staff, sustaining business operations and providing food to community members who need it the most;

• Scott and Becky Harris of Catoctin Creek Distillers, joining us with the story of their fight to swim upstream against the coronavirus-driven business slowdown.