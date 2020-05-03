Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

The power of food

May 3, 2020 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

Chefs are working on feeding the needy, offering meals to hospital workers and helping to sustain restaurant worker who have lost their jobs. And a local distillery has taken to producing sanitizer.

Our guests are:

Advertisement

• Nate Mook, CEO of the World Central Kitchen, where he works hand-in-hand with the non-profit’s founder, world-renowned activist and humanitarian Chef José Andrés;

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

• Nicole Marquis, founder and CEO of Hip City Veg, who is leading a response to food shortages during the pandemic, by delivering meals to hospitals battling COVID-19;
• Erik Bruner Yang, multi-James Beard finalist, four-time Michelin Bib Gourmand, who has begun an iinitiative called “The Power of 10.” Its mission is to aid independent restaurants across America by re-employing staff, sustaining business operations and providing food to community members who need it the most;
• Scott and Becky Harris of Catoctin Creek Distillers, joining us with the story of their fight to swim upstream against the coronavirus-driven business slowdown.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union