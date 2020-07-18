Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Is it hot in here or is it just me ?

July 18, 2020 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Vanessa Cominsky, St. Anselm’s beverage manager, Rammy Nominee for Wine Program of the Year;
• With D.C. wrapping the first week of Phase 2 and as restaurants are implementing prevention measures to keep staff and clientele safe, restaurateurs are looking for whatever innovations can help. All-Purpose Shaw is the first official Temperature Checked restaurant in D.C., using the technology for employees before every shift. Bruce Pike, CEO of Temperature Check joins the restaurant’s Michael Friedman to tell us all about it;
• School closures, coupled with the economic pressures of the COVID-19 crisis, are causing children to experience food insecurity at unprecedented rates. In D.C., 76.4% of students are enrolled in free and reduced lunch programs. Adam Lustig of the Trust for America’s Health joins us with insights into the problems and some solutions;

Advertisement

• The Cane Collective is an innovative consulting agency helping spirit companies develop marketing opportunities in the Washington metropolitan area. Aaron Joseph, one of the Cane Collective’s founders, joins us to recount its fascinating journey to success and tell us about the unique cocktail mixers now available.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog