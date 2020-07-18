Is it hot in here or is it just me ?

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Vanessa Cominsky, St. Anselm’s beverage manager, Rammy Nominee for Wine Program of the Year;

• With D.C. wrapping the first week of Phase 2 and as restaurants are implementing prevention measures to keep staff and clientele safe, restaurateurs are looking for whatever innovations can help. All-Purpose Shaw is the first official Temperature Checked restaurant in D.C., using the technology for employees before every shift. Bruce Pike, CEO of Temperature Check joins the restaurant’s Michael Friedman to tell us all about it;

• School closures, coupled with the economic pressures of the COVID-19 crisis, are causing children to experience food insecurity at unprecedented rates. In D.C., 76.4% of students are enrolled in free and reduced lunch programs. Adam Lustig of the Trust for America’s Health joins us with insights into the problems and some solutions;

• The Cane Collective is an innovative consulting agency helping spirit companies develop marketing opportunities in the Washington metropolitan area. Aaron Joseph, one of the Cane Collective’s founders, joins us to recount its fascinating journey to success and tell us about the unique cocktail mixers now available.