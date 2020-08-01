Holy moly, toli moli

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Field and Main’s chef/owner Neal Wavra and sommelier Tony Ruffo will join us to discuss their favorite wines of the moment and what it means to be a Wine Program of the Year finalist;

• We have an exclusive with the man known nationwide as the “serial griller.” He’s Matt Moore, cook, musician, host, pilot, and a true Southern gentleman. Also, author of “The South’s Best Butts” and “A Southern Gentleman’s Kitchen.” We’re dead-center in the middle of grilling season, so listen in for some great tips;

• And we’re thrilled to have chef Jerome Grant joining. A veteran of the Sweet Home Cafe at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, he brings the influences that have shaped his most memorable dishes to the brand-new Jackie, located a few feet from Nationals Park. Sounds delish, and you’ll hear all about it;

• In Burma, the Anglo-Indian phrase “toli moli” means “a little of this and a little of that.” Growing up in Rangoon (Yangon), Jocelyn Law-Yone (better known as Chef JoJo) learned that quality food is an essential ingredient for good dinner conversations. She passed that knowledge on to her daughter, Simone Jacobson, and now the two are partnered dishing out Burmese cuisine in their second restaurant, Thamee – the first was called Toli Moli. Simone joins us today.