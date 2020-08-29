Never mind the travel ban, we get away to Italy today !

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Mitch Berliner and Deb Moser of Central Farm Markets;

• Co-owner Jennifer McLaughlin of the Caboose Brewing Company, a RAMMY nominee for beer program of the year;

• Pit master Shawn McWhirter of a barbecue joint that’s finally opening on the H Street NE corridor, the Smokin’ Pig;

• Linda and George Meyers, the founders of Cook in Tuscany, an immersive cooking school that hosts weeklong culinary vacations from their 19-room boutique hotel, La Chiusa, located in the hills of Montefollonico in the Italian countryside;

• Prince, of the Appioo African Bar and Grill on 9th Street NW, which features West African food and culture. They’ve got real, no-kidding Ghanaian food, which we tried the other night and loved. But watch out for that pepper soup!