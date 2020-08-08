Responding to disaster in Beirut

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Chef/owner Jon Krinn of Clarity in Vienna is an old and good friend. And we’re delighted that the restaurant’s general manager Sam Schnoebelen will be on with us to talk about Clarity’s RAMMY nomination for Wine Program of the Year finalist. We’re also going to get Sam to name his wine of the moment for sultry summer days’ enjoyment;

• This week in Beirut a massive explosion shook the city, killing at least 154 people and injuring thousands. Marcelle Afram, the chef at Maydan and Compass Rose, whose mother was born in Beirut, quickly worked with chef Roro Asmar of Asmar’s Mediterranean Foods to organize a fundraising effort for disaster relief;

• Victura Park is a family-friendly outdoor pop-up and wine garden located in the River Pavilion at the REACH.

It’s a collaboration between the culinary creative team of The Hilton Brothers and Chef Erik Bruner-Yang. Ian Hilton tells us all about it;

• Black business owners in America face unique challenges, including a lack of access to credit and capital, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated these problems. To support black-owned restaurants throughout the District, Feed the Malik, HalfSmoke, and Raise Nation have organized the D.C. Black-Owned Restaurant Sweepstakes. Anela Malik joins us.