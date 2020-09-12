The most important meal of the day just got better

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Two RAMMY Beer Program of the Year nominees, the Roofers’ Union and the Sweetwater Tavern are represented by;

o Joe Schineller, head brewer at the Sweetwater Tavern in Centreville, which is one of its three Northern Virginia locations, Jonathan Blake of the Merrifield location and Aaron Emery, who works in Sterling;

o Adams Morgan’s Roofers’ Union’s Dave Delaplaine, general manager and beer director;

• Indochen’s Indo-Chinese cuisine has patrons lined up in Alexandria’s Cameron Station. One of the partners, Ashok Tamang, joins us;

• Been to the Famous Toastery out in Northern Virginia? We have cofounder and CEO Robert Maynard

with us to tell you why and how a self-proclaimed “better breakfast” restaurant offers a scratch kitchen and daily specials;

• Remember the great movie “ Fight Club?” Well, now there’s a restaurant of the same name, with food packing a similar punch. It’s Fight Club, and chef/owner Andrew Markert and Mackenzie Conway, his “punch director” – a.k.a beverage director – are coming on to tell us all about it.