Travel safe

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Several women-owned food businesses are hosting the Women’s Food Fest Sept. 23-30 to help boost small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruth Gresser and Jeanine Prime, co-owner with her brother, chef Peter Prime, of Cane;

• Travelers are experiencing lots of uncertainty around traveling safely due to the lack of the comprehensive cleaning of airports and other terminals that service large volumes of people daily. Scumbag is a sanitizing travel kit packed with antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, cleansing towelettes and more that fits in your carry-on for peace of mind and convenience. Robbie Stanfield, the creator of the Scumbag, is coming on to explain;

• Shaw’s Nina May is one of our D.C. favorites. Nina May’s owner, executive chef and Maret School alumnus Colin McClimans, and his beverage director, Danilo Simic, conjured up their three-course Feast concept when the COVID crisis hit, providing locally sourced, restaurant quality meals to go. We heard about some tempting new Feast dining options coming our way and invited Colin to tell us all about them.