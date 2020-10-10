How ‘bout them apples ?

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• D.C.’s Anxo cidery and tasting room are the brainchild of restaurant veterans Sam Fitz, Rachel Fitz and Cooper Sheehan. Apples equal fall deliciousness and fun in lots of ways, and Sam joins us to talk about all that Anxo has going on in the weeks ahead;

• The team at D.C.’s Espita kicked off its Ghostburger initiative on August 25 for takeout and delivery, and it’s a smashing success. Executive chef Rob Aikens join us with all the details;

• They call this talented cook, former senior food editor at Martha Stewart Living and a cookbook author “Tara Teaspoon.” She’s Tara Bench, and in her debut cookbook this seasoned food editor, stylist and recipe developer offers sumptuous but simple dishes that anyone can make;

• Brothers Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone founded Peruvian Brothers to share the flavors of the coast of their native Peru. Their first brick-and-mortar location at La Cosecha offers delicious Peruvian-style sandwiches, empanadas, desserts and hot sauces.