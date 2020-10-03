Savor the Streetery

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Sid Dilwari, master distiller at D.C.’s Filibuster Distillery, joins to chat about surviving and prospering during COVID 19;

• Stephanie Coppula, director of marketing and communications, Bethesda Urban Partnership, on with news about BUP in times of COVID, the Streetery and the new Savor Bethesda Week;

• Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, co-founders of Manhattan’s Levain Bakery. The new Georgetown location, their eighth, is the first outside of New York. Levain has launched a grocery store product, a frozen cookie which is a 2-ounce frozen version of their enormous cookies;

• Tea Drunk is known for the finest and most prized teas from China. No two batches are the same. Some tea leaves are picked from ancient tea trees which are 200-600 years old. Joining us today is Shunan Teng, Tea Drunk’s founder and the educator for an upcoming TED-Ed lesson, “The History of Tea.”

