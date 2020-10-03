On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Foodie and the Beast

Savor the Streetery

October 3, 2020 1:32 pm
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Sid Dilwari, master distiller at D.C.’s Filibuster Distillery, joins to chat about surviving and prospering during COVID 19;
• Stephanie Coppula, director of marketing and communications, Bethesda Urban Partnership, on with news about BUP in times of COVID, the Streetery and the new Savor Bethesda Week;
• Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, co-founders of Manhattan’s Levain Bakery. The new Georgetown location, their eighth, is the first outside of New York. Levain has launched a grocery store product, a frozen cookie which is a 2-ounce frozen version of their enormous cookies;
• Tea Drunk is known for the finest and most prized teas from China. No two batches are the same. Some tea leaves are picked from ancient tea trees which are 200-600 years old. Joining us today is Shunan Teng, Tea Drunk’s founder and the educator for an upcoming TED-Ed lesson, “The History of Tea.”

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment