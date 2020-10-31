Something to scream about on Halloween weekend



Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• As a financial consultant, Umber Ahmad typically spent her days counseling people on how to expand their brands. Chef Tom Colicchio, heard about her baking hobby and asked for a taste. He must’ve liked it, because Umber became the first member of his “Tom Colicchio Discovery” brands group. She opened her bakery, Mazedar, and now is referred to as New York’s busiest baker. With her new location on the Capitol Riverfront, she’s likely to be D.C.’s busiest, too;

• Renowned Chef Paul Yellin – also known as “The Rhum Chef” – is best known for being the owner and head chef at the Cane Rhum Bar in Charleston, South Carolina. Yellin describes himself as a “rum drinker with a cooking problem” who aims to bring Caribbean food, culture and rum to the world stage;

• Andrew Darneille is the owner and driving force behind Smokecraft Modern Barbecue, an award-winning barbecue restaurant in Clarendon. Smokecraft Modern Barbecue’s award-winning techniques are tested and perfected on the competition circuit, and we hear from him how his team constantly pushes the boundaries of barbecue;

• Susan Soorenko studied under renowned ice cream experts in New York and a master gelato maker in Italy and clearly her education paid off. Her rich, wholesome ice creams are so good, they’re the only ones sold on QVC in the past 20 years. Susan join us to discuss why everyone screams for her Moorenko ice creams.