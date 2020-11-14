On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Foodie and the Beast

Come and get it ? Nah

November 14, 2020 1:27 pm
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Mitch Berliner and Deb Moser of Central Farm Markets have plenty of good info about last-minute Thanksgiving freshness available;
• Brandon Bayton of Wunder Garten beer garden in NOMA drops in with updates on some great pop-ups and special events for the crisp, fall days ahead;
• Adam Gerson, founder of Near Country Provisions, a subscription-based farm-to-doorstep service that delivers premium, locally sourced, pasture-raised beef and pork, has great tips for delicious, farm-to-table dining in these otherwise, challenging days of the pandemic;
• Greg Bolton, whose mom and dad founded the now nationally famous Bob and Edith’s Diner in Arlington, where 24/7 comfort food keeps its patrons sane and happy;
• Danny Lledo, award-winning paella chef and owner of D.C.’s Xiquet, the highly-regarded Valencian restaurant, about some special offerings coming up while surviving and prospering in the pandemic.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen