Come and get it ? Nah

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Mitch Berliner and Deb Moser of Central Farm Markets have plenty of good info about last-minute Thanksgiving freshness available;

• Brandon Bayton of Wunder Garten beer garden in NOMA drops in with updates on some great pop-ups and special events for the crisp, fall days ahead;

• Adam Gerson, founder of Near Country Provisions, a subscription-based farm-to-doorstep service that delivers premium, locally sourced, pasture-raised beef and pork, has great tips for delicious, farm-to-table dining in these otherwise, challenging days of the pandemic;

• Greg Bolton, whose mom and dad founded the now nationally famous Bob and Edith’s Diner in Arlington, where 24/7 comfort food keeps its patrons sane and happy;

• Danny Lledo, award-winning paella chef and owner of D.C.’s Xiquet, the highly-regarded Valencian restaurant, about some special offerings coming up while surviving and prospering in the pandemic.