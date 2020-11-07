Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• John Snedden, RAMW Board Member and proprietor of Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Co., and Alonzo Freeman, bar director of the Royal talk about the RAMW Cocktail Week;

• Baltimore’s very cool Ivy is a luxurious hotel in a historic Mount Vernon mansion. The Ivy has reopened after a closure caused by the pandemic and offers a new restaurant concept: Magdalena, a Maryland Bistro. Executive Chef Mark Levy joins us;

• The D.C. Central Kitchen’s Mike Curtain is back with us to provide details on the Capital Food Fight 2020.

It’s coming up on Nov. 18 and … it’s virtual;

• And who doesn’t love the family-owned Lebanese Taverna’s Mediterranean delights? Grace Abi-Najm Shea joins us to talk turkey – uh, Thanksgiving – about her fundraising efforts to aid Beirut after the massive explosion a few months ago and about how they’ve kept keeping on during the pandemic.