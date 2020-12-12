Absence makes the boss’s heart grow fonder

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Blood Sweat Tears Vodka’s Umberto Luchini, the founder and proprietor of the Wolf Spirit Distillery, located in Eugene, Oregon. On with Umberto will be Ledy VanKavage, senior legislative attorney for the Best Friends Animal Society and current chair of the Illinois State Bar Association’s animal law section;

• June Blanks, co-founder and head of product, Cooler Supply, with a turnkey solution that redefines how to show your staff appreciation and boost morale during the work-from-home experience;

• Rob Bildner and Elisa Spungen Bildner, authors of “The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook,” which has won New England Cookbook of the Year;

• Joey Jurgielewicz, the Duck Guy.