On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Foodie and the Beast

Absence makes the boss’s heart grow fonder

December 12, 2020 2:51 pm
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Blood Sweat Tears Vodka’s Umberto Luchini, the founder and proprietor of the Wolf Spirit Distillery, located in Eugene, Oregon. On with Umberto will be Ledy VanKavage, senior legislative attorney for the Best Friends Animal Society and current chair of the Illinois State Bar Association’s animal law section;

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

• June Blanks, co-founder and head of product, Cooler Supply, with a turnkey solution that redefines how to show your staff appreciation and boost morale during the work-from-home experience;

• Rob Bildner and Elisa Spungen Bildner, authors of “The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook,” which has won New England Cookbook of the Year;

• Joey Jurgielewicz, the Duck Guy.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists