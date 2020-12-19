Getting schmaltzy and getting cheesy

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jill Erber, Cheesetique in Del Ray and Shirlington, on how her business is handling the pandemic;

• Chap Gage from Schmaltz Bros. What’s schmaltz? We’re talkin’ golden, rendered chicken fat and, in the case of the Schmaltz Brothers, we’re talkin’ a food truck offering a full kosher menu;

• You remember that old saying that “if life gives you lemons …?” Well, Amy Brandwein, chef/owner of D.C.’s Centrolina and Piccolina, across from each other at the City Center, is nothing short of a genius for turning that lemon of a COVID shutdown into retail gold. The four-time James Beard Award-winning chef has launched local and national shipping from both Centrolina’s Market and Piccolina (Esquire’s Best New Restaurant List 2020), delivering handmade pasta and sauces, holiday cookies and more, straight to your home this holiday season;

• Foxtrot is a company redefining what a corner store and café can be. Foxtrot recently announced the launch of the Up and Comers Small Makers Awards, an initiative designed to find the next great brands in food, beverage, wellness, self-care and more. D.C.’s own Chef Erik Bruner-Yang is one of the judges.