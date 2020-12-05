The holidays and the Ivy

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The Ivy Hotel, a member of the exclusive Relais and Chateaux family of luxe, boutique hotels, is in a restored mansion in the heart of Baltimore’s historic Mount Vernon, with 18 beautiful guest rooms and suites. Today we’re going to explore the very special, very pampering, Ivy Hotel experience, first with –

o General Manager Rob Arthur

o then with F&B Director and Certified Somm, Emmanuel West.

We’ll talk staycations from D.C, afternoon tea, superlative dining, the cocktail and broader beverage programs and lots more. Even though you’re likely sitting at home, you’ll feel transported to the luxury that is Baltimore’s Ivy Hotel;

• Strand David on a desert island and give him only one thing to eat, and that thing’s gonna be PIZZA! Happily, there’s a great new pizza cookbook out: “Pizza: Recipes, Stories, History, Places, People, Love,”

by Thom and James Elliott. Thom joins us today;

• An old friend of the show, Chef Rock Harper, gained national recognition when he won Season Three (2007) of the Fox reality television cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen,” hosted by the legendary Chef Gordon Ramsay. Now Chef Rock has opened Queen Mother’s restaurant in Washington D.C, where the mission is to serve the best fried chicken ever.