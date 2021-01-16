Who doesn’t love a pinsa pie ? (And, no, that’s not a misspelling)

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Julie Peterson of the Marq Wine Group on the wines of Georgia;

• True Neapolitan pizza is a baked work of art cooked in wood-fire pizza ovens manufactured by masters in Naples. Pupatella brings the real deal – Neapolitan pizza baked in Neapolitan pizza ovens – to several D.C. area locations. Michael Berger, one of the partnerS, will tell us all about it – including what “Puppatella” means;

• Yael Krigman is a genius baker, and her Baked by Yael in Woodley Park is a temple of deliciousness. She creates hand-rolled and boiled bagels, award-winning cake pops, mouth-watering challah, yummy black and white cookies, rugelach and … way more;

• And speaking of pizza … again … Jordan Fainberg loves it so much that he went to Italy in search of a great pizza that could be baked, sold frozen and and baked again at home. What he found was pinsa. Yes, it’s a thing, and he tells us all about it.