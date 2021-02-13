On Air: Federal News Network program
Foodie and the Beast

If a picture is worth a thousand words

February 13, 2021 1:14 pm
1 min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jonathan Bardzik is a storyteller, cook and author. Starting with his first live cooking demonstration at Washington, D.C.’s historic Eastern Market in 2011, he has appeared in front of more than 750 audiences, including the TedX stage, written three books of recipes and stories, worked with clients from USDA and National Geographic and many more.;

• Return guest Chef Eric Adjepong, a finalist on season 16 of Bravo’s “Top Chef” and a contestant on season 17 of “Top Chef: All-Stars,” recently announced his first cookbook and children’s book, both telling stories of the African Diaspora – the transatlantic slave trade, that is – through food and history;

• Many a Valentine wants to make over his or her culinary kingdom, inside or outdoors. So we invited Jessica Petrino to join us. She has an unusual career, specializing in appliance industry education initiatives for the AJ Madison Learning Center. She’s going to help us learn about the hottest appliances for post-Valentine’s Day gift giving;

• Andre McCain, founder and CEO of the black-owned restaurant HalfSmoke at 651 Florida Avenue, NW. It is known for gourmet house-made sausages and signature wood-grilled entrées. Chef Andre’s also known for some pop-up fun and lots more.

