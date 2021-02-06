Oh, that’s quite a market !

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Monica Badlani, partner and COO of Somrus Cream Liqueurs;

• Childhood friends Fred Whit and Phil Monde are now business partners. They’re bringing new job opportunities to students of Howard University by opening the first Atomic Wings in D.C. this winter;

• To Community and Beyond | Crossing Culinary Bridges is a guest chef series where some of D.C.’s top chefs and neighborhood concepts cross the bridge to Virginia for an evening to cook their own dishes in Chef Jonathan Krimm’s Clarity kitchen. Chef Jonathan is joined by the chef/owner of the D.C. restaurant Cane, Peter Prime;

• Oh! Market in Northern Virginia stocks a variety of international grocery items from many cultures and more than 60 countries in the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and more. Sean Oh, the general manager of Oh! Market in Ashburn, is about to remake the retail grocery scene in NoVa, opening 10 stores in the next five years.