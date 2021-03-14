2020 hindsight

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The Shilling Canning Company is excited to launch the Bold but Bubbly program in honor of Women’s History Month, highlighting women in winemaking, both past and present. Sara Quinteros-Shilling brings on the bubbles;

• Pandemic pop-ups and ghost kitchens have popped up all over D.C. – and nationally. Little Prince Pizza wasn’t the only thing the Schlow Restaurant Group opened in the last year. Michael Schlow and Alex Levin join us for their year in review;

• One year ago the Hilton Brothers had to make some decisions about all their bars and restaurants – it was grim. But the future is brighter. Ian Hilton joins up to take us on his journey;

• Summerlong Supper Club, the 100% charitable dinner subscription program, has banded together D.C. institutions like Centrolina, Sushi Taro and Rose’s Luxury.. It is designed to do one thing – make sure our favorite restaurants are still here come summer. Co-founder Vinay Gupta fills us in.