Sake – to me

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• DC Sake Co’s Reiko Hirai has a mission: to find and connect with sake lovers in the D.C. area and to help experiment and enjoy many collaborations and connecting and bring people together through sake;

• The latest video recipe book from the Jacques Pépin Foundation, “Cook with Jacques Pépin and Friends, Volume 2,” is now available. It features more than 40 culinary luminaries. Sound delicious? It is – and Chef Jacques’ son-in-law and an accomplished chef in his own right, Rollie Weson, who also is executive director of the Jacques Pepin Foundation, chats with us about the new cookbook and the Foundation’s many good works;

• Heard about Clubhouse? It’s the invitation-only, audio-chat networking app for listening in on conversations, interviews and discussions between interesting people on various topics. Business strategist and success coach Rita Goodroe joins us with all the deets on Clubhouse and how it can help boost you professionally while it boosts your brain power;

• Marcelle Afram, the celebrated former executive chef at the Michelin-starred Maydan, has a new project. It celebrates the culture and food of Marcelle’s ancestors. Marcelle leads the team at Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken, paying homage in particular to Palestinian cuisine.