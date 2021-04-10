Coming out of COVID

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Wesley Mannings, owner off Sui Generis Cocktailers, born during the COVID Summer of 2020 as a novel way to host private-event, interactive, craft cocktail classes online;

• DCCK CEO Mike Curtin is a man of action used to being out there working the crowds to raise awareness of and money for the D.C. Central Kitchen. COVID messed with his modus operandi in a big way, while also putting a crimp in DCCK’s abilities to serve and interact with the homeless and other communities. So, now, a year after the start of the pandemic, what’s up with DCCK? Mike Curtin joins us with a update;

• Rejoice… the Yardbird has landed. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, the James Beard-nominated, Miami-based American restaurant, just opened its first Mid-Atlantic location at 901 New York Ave., NW. Founded by the 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, Yardbird DC has Chef Patrick Rebholz at the helm in the kitchen and he tells us what to expect;

• As it has so many times in the past, Eden’s Union Market District is leading the way in fostering the growth of new retail concepts. A case in point: The Gift Shop, Washington’s first retailer for discovering, appreciating, and shopping Black-owned lifestyle and home goods brands and makers. Joining us to discuss The Gift Shop’s unique positioning is Gary Williams, Jr. of the Creative Theory Marketing Agency that helped craft the store’s brand.