Of ghosts and goblets

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Paul Dahm, once of Brainfood, has launched an online biz that offers wines not available through other retailers, delivered to your door. These are smaller, underrepresented producers that don’t have access to distribution. It’s called Widget Wine;

• Then, a truly inspiring story. Jasmine Norton is the owner of Baltimore’s Urban Oyster. She’s the only Black-female owner of an oyster bar in America! She had to close the brick-and-mortar restaurant due to COVID-19 this past summer, but is continuing to thrive by operating out of a ghost kitchen;

• Another inspiring COVID-pivoting and survival story. When the pandemic hit, Jennifer Earnest and Jamey Evoniuk nearly lost one of the South’s largest events businesses and their restaurant, Jacksonville’s Chef’s Garden Catering and Events. With millions down the drain, they reinvented themselves and now have a hugely successful online cooking class series;

• You know the man. You know the legend. Top Chef and restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn has launched yet another business that has huge wow factor, as if being the man behind PLNT Burger, Vim & Victor, the Good Stuff Eatery and We the Pizza weren’t enough, he’s now teamed with a prominent home builder to design state-of-the-cooking-art kitchens.