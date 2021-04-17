On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Foodie and the Beast

Of ghosts and goblets

April 17, 2021 2:02 pm
1 min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Paul Dahm, once of Brainfood, has launched an online biz that offers wines not available through other retailers, delivered to your door. These are smaller, underrepresented producers that don’t have access to distribution. It’s called Widget Wine;
• Then, a truly inspiring story. Jasmine Norton is the owner of Baltimore’s Urban Oyster. She’s the only Black-female owner of an oyster bar in America! She had to close the brick-and-mortar restaurant due to COVID-19 this past summer, but is continuing to thrive by operating out of a ghost kitchen;
• Another inspiring COVID-pivoting and survival story. When the pandemic hit, Jennifer Earnest and Jamey Evoniuk nearly lost one of the South’s largest events businesses and their restaurant, Jacksonville’s Chef’s Garden Catering and Events. With millions down the drain, they reinvented themselves and now have a hugely successful online cooking class series;

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

• You know the man. You know the legend. Top Chef and restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn has launched yet another business that has huge wow factor, as if being the man behind PLNT Burger, Vim & Victor, the Good Stuff Eatery and We the Pizza weren’t enough, he’s now teamed with a prominent home builder to design state-of-the-cooking-art kitchens.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|17 Attend ServiceNow Free Training Demo...
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center