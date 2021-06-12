A taste of heaven in the middle of D.C.

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

Prime Roots is a woman-led alternative meat company based in Berkeley, California. The company is re-imagining meat for people and the planet and serving up options directly to your door to make it easier to eat less meat but still experience the familiarity of meat and seafood. Founder Kimberly Le joins us;

• Whisked is a D.C.-based bakery founded a decade ago by former food blogger Jenna Huntsberger with the mission of producing baked goods that are nostalgic but also appeal to adult sensibility. We chat with Jenna;

• Bill Welch is the executive chef at the Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virginia. He joins us to talk about a raft of summer activities he’s planned, running the gamut from cooking classes and tableside cooking carts to 10 course tasting menus under the trellis in the Culinary Garden;

• In Spanish, “el cielo” means “heaven” – and from what we’ve seen and tasted, the new El Cielo in the Union Market District definitely lives up to its name. El Cielo’s chef Sebastian Moreno joins us to talk all about this new restaurant, its freshly minted Michelin star and more.