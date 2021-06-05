Trending:
Listen Live
Foodie and the Beast

Drawing from the well of wellness

June 5, 2021 3:16 pm
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Nara Ya is a neo-traditional Japanese concept at the District Wharf. What makes it extra special is that celebrated chef Kaz Okochi is the culinary director there. General Manager and Corporate Beverage Director Michael Deery joins us;

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

• Paris Baguette has three D.C. area locations, but 4000 across the globe. The brand is looking to grow everywhere, but especially here, and Mark Mele, the company’s chief development officer, tells us why;

• The Dejia Harmony Wellness Symposium at Lansdowne Resort Wellness Week is coming up at the Lansdowne Resort. The COO of Dejia Harmony, parent company for the Lansdowne Resort, Mark Namdar, tells us all about this week of restfulness, wellness and enlightenment.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters