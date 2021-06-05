Drawing from the well of wellness

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Nara Ya is a neo-traditional Japanese concept at the District Wharf. What makes it extra special is that celebrated chef Kaz Okochi is the culinary director there. General Manager and Corporate Beverage Director Michael Deery joins us;

• Paris Baguette has three D.C. area locations, but 4000 across the globe. The brand is looking to grow everywhere, but especially here, and Mark Mele, the company’s chief development officer, tells us why;

• The Dejia Harmony Wellness Symposium at Lansdowne Resort Wellness Week is coming up at the Lansdowne Resort. The COO of Dejia Harmony, parent company for the Lansdowne Resort, Mark Namdar, tells us all about this week of restfulness, wellness and enlightenment.