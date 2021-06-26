On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Foodie and the Beast

Eat food, not too much, with veg-forward sausages

Andrew Mitchell
June 26, 2021 3:53 pm
< a min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jeremy Ross is beverage director and general manager of Tiki Thai, a Reston restaurant offering Thai cuisine with tiki-inspired cocktails. It opened in December 2020 and has quite a story to tell;
• Cara Nicoletti is a fourth-generation butcher, winner of the Food Network’s “Chopped,” television host of Vice Munchies’ “Hangover Show” and “Open Fire,” and author of the literary cookbook “Voracious.” After a decade in the field, Cara was frustrated by the environmental impacts of meat eating and began experimenting with veggie-forward sausages. That rolling ball quickly gained traction and sparked the idea for Seemore Meats & Veggies. Now available nationwide;
• I came. I saw. I purchased. Bart Yablonsky of Dawson’s Market is back with us – he’s bought another market, and we hear all about that;
• Michelle Troxell of Grace Thomas Designs and Joey Olson, her chief kitchen designer, join us to talk about what’s probably the hottest home renovation focus – kitchens, and the latest innovations for them, from built-in coffee bars to special pet areas. Give us some of that!

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair