Eat food, not too much, with veg-forward sausages

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Jeremy Ross is beverage director and general manager of Tiki Thai, a Reston restaurant offering Thai cuisine with tiki-inspired cocktails. It opened in December 2020 and has quite a story to tell;

• Cara Nicoletti is a fourth-generation butcher, winner of the Food Network’s “Chopped,” television host of Vice Munchies’ “Hangover Show” and “Open Fire,” and author of the literary cookbook “Voracious.” After a decade in the field, Cara was frustrated by the environmental impacts of meat eating and began experimenting with veggie-forward sausages. That rolling ball quickly gained traction and sparked the idea for Seemore Meats & Veggies. Now available nationwide;

• I came. I saw. I purchased. Bart Yablonsky of Dawson’s Market is back with us – he’s bought another market, and we hear all about that;

• Michelle Troxell of Grace Thomas Designs and Joey Olson, her chief kitchen designer, join us to talk about what’s probably the hottest home renovation focus – kitchens, and the latest innovations for them, from built-in coffee bars to special pet areas. Give us some of that!