Sandoval strikes again

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Need a cure? Deb Schaffer, founder of Enchanted Botanicals, is a spiritual herbalist;

• Grassfed True Aussie Beef & Lamb helps home cooks and food professionals in America achieve success with Australian beef and lamb. But, how healthy is it? Catherine Golding, business development manager for North America, and Pam Smith, their licensed dietician, take us through the nutrition side of things;

• Cagla Onal’s Mediterranean café counter and market, the Green Almond Pantry, reopened in Georgetown last month following a fire that shuttered its Shaw storefront in December 2020. The new location offers nearly double the seating and takes advantage of an open kitchen concept to bring forward Onal’s love for simply prepared, high-quality ingredients. Chagla joins us to talk about the trials, tribulations and rebirth of the Green Almond Pantry;

• Heeeeee’s baaaccck! Chef/owner of Modern Mexican Restaurants Richard Sandoval is a culinary consultant, television personality, cookbook author, and brand ambassador with 52 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Nevis, Japan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Serbia. His newest is dLeña Wood-Fire Mexican Cocina and Mezcaleria. It opened in DC’s Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood in May.